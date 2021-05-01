Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NVZMY stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $48.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVZMY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

