NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NOW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NOW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NOW by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of DNOW opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.