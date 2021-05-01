Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading Up 35.4% This Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $60.71 million and $6.32 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00066945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.84 or 0.00829723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00095565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045265 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.