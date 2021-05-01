Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvation Bio stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Shares of NUVB opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.07.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit