Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the March 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NEA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 662,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,616. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.