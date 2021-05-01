Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 119.3% from the March 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE NEA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 662,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,616. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $15.18.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
