Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Up 75.6% in April

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $8.43.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
