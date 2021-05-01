Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Up 75.6% in April

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $8.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEMD. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 77,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 19.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

