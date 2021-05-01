Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. 3,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,608. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.