nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.67-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16-2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.17.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 960,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

