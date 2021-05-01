nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.70 million-$541.11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.93 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

Shares of NVT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 960,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

