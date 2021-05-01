Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Oceaneering International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on OII shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,085,000 after purchasing an additional 819,666 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,954,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 191,227 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $14,413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 257,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $11,244,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

