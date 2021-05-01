OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 21st

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.
OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.76.
In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Further Reading: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.