OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 21st

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

