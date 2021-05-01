Oleg Khaykin Sells 10,000 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $168,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,933,606.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $337,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00.

VIAV opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

