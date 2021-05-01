Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $53.00 at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin by 8.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

