Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Short Interest Update

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Olympus stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,400. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. Olympus has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olympus in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

