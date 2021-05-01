Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $145.02. The company had a trading volume of 379,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $146.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

