Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $145.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,030. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 166.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

