OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $977,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.25 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.31 and a 12-month high of $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

