OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $473,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 519,161 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after acquiring an additional 245,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,997,000 after acquiring an additional 218,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $247.06 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.98 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

