OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $584,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. FedEx accounts for 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $290.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.08. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

