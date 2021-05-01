OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 118,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Waste Connections by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 51,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.71, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

