OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $230.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day moving average is $255.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.