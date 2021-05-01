OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 851 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

INFY opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

