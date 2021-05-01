OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.8% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $379.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.34 and a 200 day moving average of $323.40. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.14.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

