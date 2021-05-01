OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74.

OTIS stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

