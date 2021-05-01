OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $188.20 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

