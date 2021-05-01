OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

VMC opened at $178.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $182.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.