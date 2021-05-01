OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,968 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,605,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $583,210.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock worth $3,058,983,580. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

