OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

MS opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

