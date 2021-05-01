OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 133,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $767.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $56.78.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
See Also: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.