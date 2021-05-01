OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 133,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $767.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONEW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.63.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,110,956.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

