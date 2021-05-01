Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NYSE:ONTO traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,032. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.63 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

