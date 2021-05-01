Oppenheimer Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $480.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $460.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUM. Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.45.

NYSE:HUM opened at $445.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.84. Humana has a 52 week low of $364.77 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 97.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $1,258,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $942,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Humana by 12.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $59,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

