Oppenheimer Weighs in on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LECO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $128.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.11. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $68.12 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,602,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

