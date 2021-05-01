OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $189.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. Analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 43,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in OptiNose by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in OptiNose by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.