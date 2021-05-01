OptionRoom Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002582 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and approximately $329,230.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00284544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.01 or 0.01111586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026688 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.00 or 0.00728329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,601.80 or 0.99887873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

