OracleChain (OCT) Price Up 32.8% Over Last Week

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, OracleChain has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OracleChain has a market cap of $526,723.39 and approximately $73,953.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OracleChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00064658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.00282657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.52 or 0.01115535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $416.93 or 0.00724994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,473.06 or 0.99939791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.