Orbitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $984,184.33 and approximately $58.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,628.16 or 1.00201608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $814.77 or 0.01416690 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010556 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.59 or 0.00546997 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.20 or 0.00355046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00183004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003991 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

