Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of SCL opened at $130.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.48. Stepan has a 1 year low of $83.66 and a 1 year high of $134.07.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.