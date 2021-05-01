Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Incyte by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 65,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

INCY stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.19. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

