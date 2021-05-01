Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,200 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $1,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $814,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,992 shares of company stock worth $15,531,472 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

