Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $447.75 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $414.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Insiders have purchased 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

