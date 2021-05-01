Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Posts Earnings Results

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.520-0.620 EPS.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 111,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,196. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $865.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

