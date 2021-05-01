Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

