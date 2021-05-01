Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300,748 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

