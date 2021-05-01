OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.123-1.148 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.150-5.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.57. 101,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $66.11 and a 1-year high of $101.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.80.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

