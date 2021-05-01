Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OUT opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

