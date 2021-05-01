Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of OM opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $946,748.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,769 shares of company stock worth $204,470,390 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.