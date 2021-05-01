Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
OVV opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.