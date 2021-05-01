Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

OVV opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.37.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

