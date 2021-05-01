Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. Ovintiv has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $1,303,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $309,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Ovintiv by 20.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Ovintiv by 55.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.