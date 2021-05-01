Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Raised to C$38.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.63.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv stock opened at C$29.39 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$7.20 and a twelve month high of C$36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.30. The company has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.01.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.