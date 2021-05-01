PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.29. PACCAR posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,862 shares of company stock worth $2,244,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR stock opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

